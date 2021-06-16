450 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after buying an additional 147,390 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $102.06. 173,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,576. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

