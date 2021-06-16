$446.71 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report sales of $446.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.27 million and the lowest is $443.24 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,994. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

