3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

MMM stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.92. 54,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

