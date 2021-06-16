3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 147.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $199.85 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

