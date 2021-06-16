$34.47 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post sales of $34.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.39 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $139.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $142.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $150.12 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $151.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

GOOD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 226,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,303. The firm has a market cap of $839.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,153.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.