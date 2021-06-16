$336.69 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to post sales of $336.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the highest is $346.90 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $296.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $25,324,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 582.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $19,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.57. 469,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,075. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

