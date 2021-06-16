3,214,356 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,214,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,037,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHNG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 35,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,534. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

