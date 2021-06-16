2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of 2U worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Shares of TWOU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 81,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,135. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

