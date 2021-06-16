$29.32 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report sales of $29.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $29.54 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $28.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $531.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.58. The First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

