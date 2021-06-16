$25.42 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report sales of $25.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.97 million. CEVA posted sales of $23.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $116.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $135.55 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after buying an additional 301,423 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 528.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. 392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -215.24, a PEG ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.46.

CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

