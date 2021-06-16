2,202,995 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,202,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,993,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 5.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. 1,588,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,027,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

