$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Truist upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

CYH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,532. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

