$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $126.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,655.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 61.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,801,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,474,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,075. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

