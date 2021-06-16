1,987 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $173.89. 299,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,156,778. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

