1,524 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

ICE stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $114.84. 36,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,839. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

