$125.46 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report sales of $125.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $107.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $522.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.75 million to $524.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $619.89 million, with estimates ranging from $613.10 million to $634.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $171,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,677 shares in the company, valued at $114,629.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $1,368,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Tenable by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 966,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 427,597 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $8,778,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock remained flat at $$42.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,820. Tenable has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

