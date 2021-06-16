10,900 Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.02.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.