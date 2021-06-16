103 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $31.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,396.60. 60,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,322.94. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,455.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

