10,270 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. 3,188,995 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21.

