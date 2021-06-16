$100.60 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce $100.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.20 million and the lowest is $99.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $90.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $396.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $400.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $404.08 million, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $408.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 63,017 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 89,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,398. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.