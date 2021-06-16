$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

