$1.25 EPS Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.34. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 757.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,753. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 705.88%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.