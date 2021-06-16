$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,297,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,774,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,833,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

IQ opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.83. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

