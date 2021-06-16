-$0.92 EPS Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.85). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of ZGNX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.39. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zogenix by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after buying an additional 2,995,724 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $19,917,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $18,540,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after buying an additional 697,316 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.