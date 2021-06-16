-$0.70 EPS Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix posted earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 5,176.85%.

ATEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $333,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,815.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Anterix by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Anterix by 580.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ATEX stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,206. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.02.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

