-$0.61 EPS Expected for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Lyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:LYRA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 146,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,247. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

