$0.45 EPS Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.39. Teradata posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,227 shares of company stock worth $600,256. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Teradata by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,008,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. 4,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,203. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 467.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.