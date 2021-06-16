$0.39 EPS Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FCPT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 412,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

