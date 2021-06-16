-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 154,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $540.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.39. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.