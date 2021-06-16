-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

IMGN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. 1,533,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

