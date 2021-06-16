-$0.16 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,326. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

