$0.09 EPS Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The Manitowoc posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $835.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

