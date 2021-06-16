$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Consolidated Water reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,149 shares of company stock valued at $92,406. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 89,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,854. The firm has a market cap of $189.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

