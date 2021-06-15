ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading 0% Lower This Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $307,839.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

