Zero Utility Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,084.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $828,604.30 and $1,084.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $855.33 or 0.02105952 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00062565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00778196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00084399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.47 or 0.07862819 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

