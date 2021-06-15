ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $17.72 million and $44,559.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00063781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.17 or 0.00795133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00085308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.43 or 0.07948092 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

