ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $173,739.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $390,073.62 and approximately $173,739.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007683 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000160 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000204 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 122.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

