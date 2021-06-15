ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.24 million and $14,754.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00340594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00147944 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00207974 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001308 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,223,991 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

