Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

CVET has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

CVET opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -345.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,976 shares of company stock valued at $813,408 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

