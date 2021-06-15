Zacks: Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Announce $4.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.08 and the highest is $4.15. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $16.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $19.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $659.83.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,614 shares of company stock valued at $58,603,115. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,152,368,000 after purchasing an additional 175,120 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,228,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,889,574,000 after purchasing an additional 719,524 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded down $9.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $710.90. 320,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,722,406. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $349.75 and a 12-month high of $721.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $442.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $616.58.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

