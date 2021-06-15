Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. Broadwind reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Broadwind by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.