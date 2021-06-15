Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.80. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

AIMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIMC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 167,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,356. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

