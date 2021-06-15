Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KINS shares. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.33. 13,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,117. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

