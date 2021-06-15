Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.53. KBR reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,333,000 after purchasing an additional 414,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KBR by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 465,680 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in KBR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in KBR by 11.2% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 267,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. 32,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,487. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

