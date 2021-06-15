Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.18. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arko in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

ARKO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 13,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth $6,007,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

