Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,908. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 738,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $11,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

