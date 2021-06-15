Zacks: Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.05. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 776.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

NYSE:WGO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,091. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

