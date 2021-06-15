Zacks: Analysts Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,250,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3,058.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 907,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after buying an additional 593,973 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.92. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 386.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

