Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Cohu reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 358.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Cohu has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

