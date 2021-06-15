Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 477.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 63,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,029. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $557.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

